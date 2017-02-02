Blast of winter continues to dump sno...

Blast of winter continues to dump snow across southern B.C.

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Cape Breton Post

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for many areas along the south coast and the southern interior of the province, including the Fraser Valley where flurries have been flying since Friday. The agency says another five to 10 centimetres of snow are expected to fall in area, which includes Abbotsford and Chilliwack, before easing off Sunday evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15) 2 hr Pip 18
News Canadian pension plan managers try to weight ri... 9 hr wILL U REMEMBER 1
News CFUW celebrates 40 years (Nov '11) 10 hr MGTOW 8
News 'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women... 19 hr Cadaverously old ... 4
News Canadian law students to unite to study issues ... 19 hr Meanwhile 1
News Quebec and Canada have an Islamophobia problem 19 hr Cadaverously old ... 1
News Conservative memberships likely down from 2004 ... 22 hr Republican Zombies 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,142 • Total comments across all topics: 278,597,861

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC