Banner hung on Kellie Leitch's constituency office calls on the MP to resign

Police are investigating a banner draped over Ontario MP Kellie Leitch's constituency office that invokes the Quebec City mosque shooting and urges the controversial Conservative leadership candidate to resign. The banner, stretching nearly the full height of the single-storey building, says, "Hate puts us all at risk," and bears the names of the six people killed in Sunday's mosque shooting in Quebec City, along with the hashtag #notmyMP.

