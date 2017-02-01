Banner hung on Kellie Leitch's constituency office calls on the MP to resign
Police are investigating a banner draped over Ontario MP Kellie Leitch's constituency office that invokes the Quebec City mosque shooting and urges the controversial Conservative leadership candidate to resign. The banner, stretching nearly the full height of the single-storey building, says, "Hate puts us all at risk," and bears the names of the six people killed in Sunday's mosque shooting in Quebec City, along with the hashtag #notmyMP.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chilliwack Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann...
|8 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|93
|On cross-country tour, Trudeau hears growing an...
|17 hr
|You Are Fired
|18
|U.S., Mexican officials meet in Mexico, discuss...
|22 hr
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|22 hr
|oh good
|7
|Nickelback returns with new single 'Feed the Ma...
|Wed
|cant Wynne
|1
|Man who beheaded Greyhound bus passenger seekin...
|Wed
|Stop Statism
|3
|Policy quotes from Conservative leadership cand...
|Wed
|put him on same bus
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC