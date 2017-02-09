Baloney Meter: have more than 60 per ...

Baloney Meter: have more than 60 per cent of infrastructure projects begun?

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Telegram

"We have approved more than 1,200 projects. I would like to tell the member that more than 60 per cent of those projects are currently underway, creating opportunities for Canadians."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Analysis: U.S.-Mexican border wall not guarante... 6 hr tomin cali 2
News Montreal conference highlights growing populari... 8 hr great eh lol 1
News 'Informal' network helping refuge seekers get t... 9 hr norn dunont 1
News Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16) 13 hr Hugh Jass - Conse... 3
News Canadians more dependent on cars 2 hours ago (Jan '08) 13 hr Al Zheimer - Cons... 4
News Arizonans Have Been Googling "How To Emigrate T... 13 hr william 3
News Trudeau visits territories for first time since... 14 hr its yer tax cash 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,557 • Total comments across all topics: 278,717,417

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC