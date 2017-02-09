Attawapiskat's new school undergoing ...

Attawapiskat's new school undergoing repairs after being closed due to flood

A new school in a remote northern Ontario indigenous community has been closed for more than a month after a malfunctioning sprinkler system flooded the building. A sign welcomes visitors at the Attawapiskat airport in the remote northern Ontario community, in an April 18, 2016, file photo.

Chicago, IL

