At ceremony, refugees speak of gratitude: 'I think we'll find our identity now'
Jelele Etefa and her husband Bona Dhina sang the Canadian anthem, waved plastic flags and repeated a citizenship oath at a Halifax waterfront museum Monday. It was the end of a long trek for the Ethiopian refugees, who were aware of the moment's particular poignancy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Truro Daily News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Louis Riel song uses music to teach history
|2 hr
|chugs are still pos
|6
|The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16)
|3 hr
|MAGA2016
|52
|Two Tory MPs call on Ottawa to stop illegal Can...
|3 hr
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|2
|As U.S.-Mexico border cities celebrate unity, w...
|9 hr
|Trumpland
|1
|Why immigration is vital for Canada's economic ...
|9 hr
|SyphiliticSycopha...
|14
|Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16)
|10 hr
|Mikes 2 Pence
|5
|Canadians voice support for Muslims amid 'hatre...
|10 hr
|wtf
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC