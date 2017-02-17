Anna Paquin on returning to Canada for 'Bellevue' and 'Alias Grace'
Oscar-winning actress Anna Paquin of "True Blood" fame says she didn't deliberately set out to work so much in her birth country - Canada - in the past year. The Winnipeg native, who grew up in New Zealand and became a star in Hollywood, says she just goes where the work is good.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unifor head says industry on the cusp of rebuil...
|25 min
|more 2 Mexico eh
|1
|RCMP apologizes to ex-City of White Rock staffer
|30 min
|will need Counsel...
|1
|Canada to spend more on defence, Sajjan says, b...
|3 hr
|wtf
|2
|RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15)
|3 hr
|RDL
|22
|Major exhibit celebrating Alex Janvier opens at...
|8 hr
|MeanWhile
|1
|Should Canada be worried about Donald Trump?
|9 hr
|william
|2
|Migrants Stranded at Mexican Border Weigh Optio...
|9 hr
|Righty
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC