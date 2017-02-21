Amid Trump travel ban, Canadian schoo...

Amid Trump travel ban, Canadian schools question future of class trips to the United States

2 hrs ago Read more: National Post

Schools across Canada are grappling with the uncertainty of U.S. travel restrictions and how that affects upcoming student trips across the border. A travel ban instituted by President Donald Trump on citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries and Syrian refugees may be on hold as it works its way through the U.S. justice system, but Canadian schools remain concerned with how foreign-born students will be treated at the border.

