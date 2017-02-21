Amid Trump travel ban, Canadian schools question future of class trips to the United States
Schools across Canada are grappling with the uncertainty of U.S. travel restrictions and how that affects upcoming student trips across the border. A travel ban instituted by President Donald Trump on citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries and Syrian refugees may be on hold as it works its way through the U.S. justice system, but Canadian schools remain concerned with how foreign-born students will be treated at the border.
