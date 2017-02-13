A rundown of this year's Canadian Grammy nominees
Among them is one for best rap album for "Views" and a record of the year nod with Rihanna for "Work," which is also competing for best pop duo or group performance. - Justin Bieber holds four nominations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women...
|28 min
|not a rented snow...
|30
|The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16)
|8 hr
|factsdontmatteran...
|49
|Den Tandt: Tory leadership hopefuls in Halifax ...
|9 hr
|Kevin eh
|1
|Mexicans march against Trump, corruption in hom...
|9 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|The Wall Will Stop More Than Illegal Immigration
|19 hr
|davy
|4
|Mexico demands respect from Trump with huge mar...
|21 hr
|Wildchild
|2
|Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16)
|23 hr
|Snowbird stay home
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC