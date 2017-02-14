A kingpin's killing puts the complexity and brutality of...
On the evening of February 9, a Mexican navy helicopter hovering over the city of Tepic in the Pacific coast state of Nayarit laced a home in the city with a six-second stream of machine-gun fire. Mexican officials said the gunfire came because gunmen had opened fire on marines with " high-caliber " weapons in the area and then barricaded themselves in the upper level of a house.
