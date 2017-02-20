2017 Juno Award nominees: The Weeknd,...

2017 Juno Award nominees: The Weeknd, Drake and Shawn Mendes lead the pack

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: CKNW News Talk 980

Canadians have been everywhere on the music stage this year, and the Juno Awards will reward the best artists of the Great White North. The nominees for the 2017 Junos were announced Tuesday morning by The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences at Rebel Nightclub in Toronto.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Census 2016: Canada's big cities home to big sh... 4 min others-say 1
News Refugees brave freezing cold, walk to Canada to... 7 hr JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 3
News The new underground railroad 7 hr JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 2
News Worried about Trump, asylum seekers braving the... 7 hr Retired Old Fooke... 2
News Minnesota becomes a gateway to Canada for rejec... 7 hr The Winnipeg Tax ... 3
News Aglukkaq re-announces Franklin Centre for Gjoa ... 20 hr stand on guard 4 ... 1
News Manitoba town's generosity is tested amid spike... 20 hr stand on guard 4 ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,690 • Total comments across all topics: 278,667,458

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC