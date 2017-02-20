2017 Juno Award nominees: The Weeknd, Drake and Shawn Mendes lead the pack
Canadians have been everywhere on the music stage this year, and the Juno Awards will reward the best artists of the Great White North. The nominees for the 2017 Junos were announced Tuesday morning by The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences at Rebel Nightclub in Toronto.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Census 2016: Canada's big cities home to big sh...
|4 min
|others-say
|1
|Refugees brave freezing cold, walk to Canada to...
|7 hr
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|3
|The new underground railroad
|7 hr
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|2
|Worried about Trump, asylum seekers braving the...
|7 hr
|Retired Old Fooke...
|2
|Minnesota becomes a gateway to Canada for rejec...
|7 hr
|The Winnipeg Tax ...
|3
|Aglukkaq re-announces Franklin Centre for Gjoa ...
|20 hr
|stand on guard 4 ...
|1
|Manitoba town's generosity is tested amid spike...
|20 hr
|stand on guard 4 ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC