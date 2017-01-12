Winter-weary rejoice: Climatologist says more winter behind than ahead of us
It's the dead of winter and - despite how ominous that might sound - the country's top climatologist says that's actually a good thing. "I always think that should be a national holiday for people who are not big fans of winter," said Dave Phillips, senior climatologist at Environment Canada.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Barriere Star Journal.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FAQ: How refugee claimants seek asylum in Canada
|2 hr
|NOT ENOUGH
|1
|The spy named Gideon: New book tells story of R...
|5 hr
|what to tell them
|1
|U.S. dairy groups urge Trump to set his sights ...
|6 hr
|is more trouble c...
|1
|Burlington record pressing plant set to tap int...
|6 hr
|off 2 press plates
|1
|TVO's $2M donation a rare gift for Canada's str...
|14 hr
|TVO
|2
|13924384383087_high.jpg
|Thu
|pip
|1
|Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ...
|Thu
|Canadian
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC