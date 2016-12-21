Winnipeg woman visiting Istanbul during deadly attack
Tara Davis arrived in Turkey on New Year's Eve and took in the festivities at Taksim Square - under five kilometers away from the site of the shooting that killed 39 people at Reina Nightclub, including a Canadian. "When we finally did go out, the people were just carrying on with their lives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trudeau holidays in another country as Canada b...
|19 hr
|Nick
|1
|'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women...
|Mon
|I voted for Trump
|2
|Happy New Year from the Prime Minister
|Sun
|Leaf
|1
|Canada's Conservatives blast Liberals' silence ...
|Sat
|Dont drink and drive
|1
|Calgary police arrest pilot accused of being im...
|Sat
|Dont drink and drive
|1
|College in Canada? After Trump's win, more stud...
|Dec 31
|Paul
|1
|Quebec separatists promise a alternatea history...
|Dec 31
|Spruce Goose Grover
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC