Why Sweden's Ikea is buying a wind fa...

Why Sweden's Ikea is buying a wind farma in Canada

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Local

Ikea on Thursday announced plans to buy a wind farm with 55 turbines in the oil-rich Canadian province of Alberta to offset its local stores' electricity use and reduce their carbon footprint. The Wintering Hills 88 megawatt wind farm, approximately 130 kilometres east of Calgary, can produce enough electricity for 54 big-box stores or 26,000 households.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trudeau navigates perils of energy, climate, Tr... 4 hr Pip in Edmonton 2
News A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann... 7 hr gwww 64
News Baloney Meter: Is Michigan a threat to economic... 15 hr same as Pacific 1
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate 15 hr Pacific 3
News Opening week of Trump presidential reality: the... 16 hr maybe 1
News Packed house at prime minister's forum in Winnipeg Thu JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 1
News Ontario, Canada Pilot Found Guilty On Two Misco... Thu OPP neutral eh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,768 • Total comments across all topics: 278,308,227

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC