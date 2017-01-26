Why Sweden's Ikea is buying a wind farma in Canada
Ikea on Thursday announced plans to buy a wind farm with 55 turbines in the oil-rich Canadian province of Alberta to offset its local stores' electricity use and reduce their carbon footprint. The Wintering Hills 88 megawatt wind farm, approximately 130 kilometres east of Calgary, can produce enough electricity for 54 big-box stores or 26,000 households.
