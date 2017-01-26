Warning issued over carbon monoxide a...

Warning issued over carbon monoxide awareness after deaths in Maritimes

13 hrs ago

The Hawkins-Gignac Foundation for Carbon Monoxide Education warns that the only way to detect CO is with an approved CO alarm. The Hawkins-Gignac Foundation for Carbon Monoxide Education is warning people to stay safe after CO killed people in the Halifax area and New Brunswick.

