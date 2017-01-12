VIDEO: 65 proud new Canadians
A bunch of proud new Canadians are waving their red and white flags after taking the Oath of Citizenship this week in Kelowna. A total of 65 local residents became official Canadian citizens on Wednesday at a joy-filled ceremony held at the Rotary Centre of the Arts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Summerland Review.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred...
|8 min
|New Resident
|9
|Cuban migrants steps from US border hope for Tr...
|2 hr
|Nipz312
|4
|VIDEO: Crown attempts to stay MiningWatch Canad...
|14 hr
|Editor
|1
|Canada 150: David Suzuki developed a rare talen...
|14 hr
|Editor
|1
|What a blood plasma-for-profit clinic means for...
|17 hr
|I Forgot My Shoes
|1
|Surrey, Langley in talks for Kinder Morgan pipe...
|Sat
|Town got Hush cash
|1
|FAQ: How refugee claimants seek asylum in Canada
|Fri
|NOT ENOUGH
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC