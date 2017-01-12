VIDEO: 65 proud new Canadians

VIDEO: 65 proud new Canadians

A bunch of proud new Canadians are waving their red and white flags after taking the Oath of Citizenship this week in Kelowna. A total of 65 local residents became official Canadian citizens on Wednesday at a joy-filled ceremony held at the Rotary Centre of the Arts.

