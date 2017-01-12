US policy change on Cuban migrants le...

US policy change on Cuban migrants leaves many stranded

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Times Bulletin

It took three months for Gabriel Marin and his wife, Yansiel, to make it from their home in eastern Cuba to this migrant shelter in Panama's capital. The goal was the United States and now the door that spurred their odyssey has slammed shut.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred... 3 min New Resident 6
News Cuban migrants steps from US border hope for Tr... 11 min Cordwainer Trout 2
News VIDEO: Crown attempts to stay MiningWatch Canad... 7 hr Editor 1
News Canada 150: David Suzuki developed a rare talen... 7 hr Editor 1
News What a blood plasma-for-profit clinic means for... 10 hr I Forgot My Shoes 1
News Surrey, Langley in talks for Kinder Morgan pipe... 17 hr Town got Hush cash 1
News FAQ: How refugee claimants seek asylum in Canada Fri NOT ENOUGH 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Cuba
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,978 • Total comments across all topics: 277,917,116

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC