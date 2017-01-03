UPDATE 2-Canada's Penn West becomes l...

UPDATE 2-Canada's Penn West becomes latest oil producer to boost spending

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Jan 5 Penn West Petroleum Ltd announced a higher-than-expected 2017 capital budget on Thursday, becoming the latest Canadian oil and gas producer to boost spending as global crude prices tick higher. Companies particularly focused on light oil such as Crescent Point Energy and ARC Resources have said they will spend more in 2017 than last year - signaling the siege mentality that permeated all parts of Canada's energy industry is lifting after more than two and a half years of slumping prices.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canadians reported safe after Florida airport s... 5 hr GetYOUangry 2
News Trudeau aims to connect with Canadians in coffe... 6 hr woolybacks vs sco... 1
News Read This Before You Follow Through On Those Pl... 6 hr berklee 2
News Dissent-and support-grows in Kellie Leitch's ri... 7 hr sad state of affairs 1
News Conservative Party's fortunes hinge on immigrat... 7 hr sad state of affairs 1
News Chong cruises to victory (Oct '08) 7 hr more air traffic ... 19
News Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ... 7 hr PILASTER the NEW ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,755 • Total comments across all topics: 277,679,905

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC