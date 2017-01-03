UPDATE 2-Canada's Penn West becomes latest oil producer to boost spending
Jan 5 Penn West Petroleum Ltd announced a higher-than-expected 2017 capital budget on Thursday, becoming the latest Canadian oil and gas producer to boost spending as global crude prices tick higher. Companies particularly focused on light oil such as Crescent Point Energy and ARC Resources have said they will spend more in 2017 than last year - signaling the siege mentality that permeated all parts of Canada's energy industry is lifting after more than two and a half years of slumping prices.
