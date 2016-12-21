UPDATE 1-Mexico's peso deepens losses...

UPDATE 1-Mexico's peso deepens losses after Ford scraps Mexican plant plan

Jan 3 Mexico's peso fell on Tuesday to touch its weakest level in seven weeks after Ford, the second-largest U.S. automaker, said it will cancel a planned $1.6 billion factory in Mexico's central state of San Luis Potosi. The peso weakened 0.93 percent to 20.9315 per dollar, its lowest level since Nov. 14, following the announcement by Ford, which had come under harsh criticism from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump for its Mexican investment plans.

