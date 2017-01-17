Union asks PM to reject advice to relax anti-dumping duties on cheap US drywall
A union that represents workers in Canadian drywall factories is telling the prime minister a decision that could help the construction business might cost its members their jobs. The International Brotherhood of Boilermakers have written Justin Trudeau asking that cabinet reject a trade tribunal's recommendation to relax anti-dumping duties that were imposed on imported U.S. drywall.
