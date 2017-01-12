Uncharted territory if judge in 'knees together' case continues fight for job
A judge who asked a sex assault complainant why she couldn't keep her "knees together'' could be headed into uncharted territory if he continues to fight for his job. A Canadian Judicial Council committee, which held a public hearing in Calgary in September, found Robin Camp's apology for his comments during a 2014 trial wasn't enough and urged he be removed from the bench.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VIDEO: Crown attempts to stay MiningWatch Canad...
|12 min
|Editor
|1
|Canada 150: David Suzuki developed a rare talen...
|13 min
|Editor
|1
|What a blood plasma-for-profit clinic means for...
|3 hr
|I Forgot My Shoes
|1
|Surrey, Langley in talks for Kinder Morgan pipe...
|10 hr
|Town got Hush cash
|1
|FAQ: How refugee claimants seek asylum in Canada
|Fri
|NOT ENOUGH
|1
|The spy named Gideon: New book tells story of R...
|Fri
|what to tell them
|1
|Winter-weary rejoice: Climatologist says more w...
|Fri
|Pearl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC