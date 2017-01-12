Uncharted territory if judge in 'knee...

Uncharted territory if judge in 'knees together' case continues fight for job

A judge who asked a sex assault complainant why she couldn't keep her "knees together'' could be headed into uncharted territory if he continues to fight for his job. A Canadian Judicial Council committee, which held a public hearing in Calgary in September, found Robin Camp's apology for his comments during a 2014 trial wasn't enough and urged he be removed from the bench.

