Trump's 'America first' tone concerns CAPP president
President and CEO Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers Tim McMillan speaks to the media at the Alberta Legislature in Edmonton on May 10, 2016. Despite the recent modest recovery in oil prices to around US$50 per barrel, Calgary-based Canadian Energy Research Institute says a full recovery will take years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drop a puck, become a Canuck -- new citizens to...
|1 hr
|Arian
|2
|Mexico Makes MOVES At Border To Sabotage Presid...
|7 hr
|Wildchild
|1
|Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit...
|10 hr
|Northern fence
|2
|Louis Kamookak: how Inuit knowledge led the way...
|19 hr
|Ben
|1
|Trudeau urges mayors to keep close ties with Am...
|23 hr
|Ben
|1
|Conservative leadership candidates square off a...
|Fri
|doomedtrump
|3
|Cubans sold everything to reach U.S., now hundr...
|Fri
|Tony Montana
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC