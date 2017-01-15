Trump Threatens BMW With Border Tax o...

Trump Threatens BMW With Border Tax on Cars Built in Mexico

President-elect Donald Trump has warned the United States will impose a border tax of 35 percent on cars that German carmaker BMW plans to build at a new plant in Mexico and export to the U.S. market. Trump was speaking in an interview with German newspaper Bild, which on Sunday released excerpts of his comments translated into German.

Chicago, IL

