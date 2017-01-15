Trump Threatens BMW With Border Tax on Cars Built in Mexico
President-elect Donald Trump has warned the United States will impose a border tax of 35 percent on cars that German carmaker BMW plans to build at a new plant in Mexico and export to the U.S. market. Trump was speaking in an interview with German newspaper Bild, which on Sunday released excerpts of his comments translated into German.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred...
|6 min
|New Resident
|31
|Mexico protects islands off Baja California's P...
|33 min
|walter
|1
|FAQ: How refugee claimants seek asylum in Canada
|41 min
|PILASTER PIN-UPS
|6
|Trudeau will not stop on P.E.I. for his trip ea...
|1 hr
|Galen
|1
|FEATURE-Surge of African migrants brave Latin A...
|1 hr
|tomin cali
|3
|Earthquakes in Canada: The impact of climate ch...
|13 hr
|Eric
|1
|Cuban migrants steps from US border hope for Tr...
|14 hr
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC