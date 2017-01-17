Trump looms large as Canada, allies finalize plans for NATO mission to Latvia
President Donald Trump will loom large when representatives from several NATO countries gather here this week to finalize plans for deployment of a Canadian-led battle group to Latvia starting in the spring. Canada agreed last year to lead one of four multinational NATO forces in eastern Europe as the military alliance sought to bolster its presence and provide a check on Russian aggression in the region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A 'Shark Tank' celebrity hopes to emulate Trump...
|6 hr
|Vote 4 Charlie An...
|2
|Angus moves into second phase of possible NDP l...
|6 hr
|Vote 4 Charlie
|1
|One dead, two presumed dead after going through...
|11 hr
|not just Arctic
|1
|Luxury homes sales surge in the GTA: Sotheby's
|11 hr
|like
|1
|Quebec's Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois says he's ready ...
|11 hr
|like
|1
|Homeowners ill-informed about flood compensatio...
|11 hr
|like FOI
|1
|Thousands across Canada rally in support of Was...
|11 hr
|WOMEN like the Fo...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC