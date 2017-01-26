Trudeau says he doesn't know bill det...

Trudeau says he doesn't know bill details but supports his justice minister

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has continued his town hall tour of Canada with a rather friendly and low-key public meeting in Saskatoon. Trudeau was greeted with a standing ovation Wednesday night before taking questions that gave him an opportunity to explain his government's position on a series of topics including the carbon tax and indigenous issues.

