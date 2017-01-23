Trudeau not first politician to face heat for ride in Aga Khan's helicopter
If only Justin Trudeau had bumped into Earl Deveaux at the airport in the Bahamas - he might have been able to save himself a chopper-load of political grief. After all, Deveaux - formerly the island nation's environment minister - has himself been a passenger on board the Aga Khan's private helicopter, just like Trudeau, and was made to suffer the professional consequences.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve...
|3 hr
|Investments eh
|1
|GTAA says airport expansion will benefit Halton
|7 hr
|what were their r...
|1
|Union asks PM to reject advice to relax anti-du...
|10 hr
|Bad Homber Wallers
|1
|A 'Shark Tank' celebrity hopes to emulate Trump...
|Sun
|Vote 4 Charlie An...
|2
|Trump looms large as Canada, allies finalize pl...
|Sun
|Vote 4 Charlie An...
|1
|Angus moves into second phase of possible NDP l...
|Sun
|Vote 4 Charlie
|1
|One dead, two presumed dead after going through...
|Sun
|not just Arctic
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC