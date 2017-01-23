Trudeau navigates perils of energy, climate, Trump as Liberals wrap retreat
Justin Trudeau edged his way across a political tightrope Tuesday, doing his level best not to glance down at the perils lurking below. Shattered credibility on climate change and women's rights, two of his policy cornerstones.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tax protesters unlikely to win 'nonsensical' ap...
|14 hr
|legal xpert a fool
|2
|Grande Prairie 'tax protesters' sentenced for t...
|15 hr
|tax was 2 end wit...
|2
|Alberta couple that used 'natural person' tax-e...
|18 hr
|appealed 2 Fed Court
|2
|U.S. city defends plan to draw water from Great...
|21 hr
|mite get worse
|1
|Trump-friendly lawmaker: Forget NAFTA, let's do...
|21 hr
|mite be worse
|2
|Internet charmed by small band of women who mar...
|21 hr
|yet
|1
|'Shame and Prejudice' explores historical treat...
|Tue
|useless pathetic ...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC