Trudeau holds town halls in Atlantic Canada after rocky start to goodwill tour
Maritimers will have a chance to question Justin Trudeau about regional issues as he begins the second week of his roving campaign to reconnect with ordinary Canadians. The prime minister kicks off the Atlantic leg of his national outreach tour in Halifax today with a visit to a local coffee shop and a town hall forum hosted by the city's mayor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred...
|6 min
|New Resident
|31
|Mexico protects islands off Baja California's P...
|33 min
|walter
|1
|FAQ: How refugee claimants seek asylum in Canada
|41 min
|PILASTER PIN-UPS
|6
|Trudeau will not stop on P.E.I. for his trip ea...
|1 hr
|Galen
|1
|FEATURE-Surge of African migrants brave Latin A...
|1 hr
|tomin cali
|3
|Earthquakes in Canada: The impact of climate ch...
|13 hr
|Eric
|1
|Cuban migrants steps from US border hope for Tr...
|14 hr
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|5
