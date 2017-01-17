Trudeau asks mayors to do their part to maintain open trade border with U.S.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is urging the mayors of Canada's biggest cities to keep close ties with their American counterparts to maintain an open border with the United States. Trudeau says the relationships Canadian mayors have with mayors across the U.S. will be vital to ensuring an open dialogue and trade relationship between the two countries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Louis Kamookak: how Inuit knowledge led the way...
|48 min
|Ben
|1
|Trudeau urges mayors to keep close ties with Am...
|4 hr
|Ben
|1
|Conservative leadership candidates square off a...
|7 hr
|doomedtrump
|3
|Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit...
|10 hr
|Dee Dee Dee
|1
|Drop a puck, become a Canuck -- new citizens to...
|11 hr
|Melting Pot eh
|1
|Cubans sold everything to reach U.S., now hundr...
|13 hr
|Tony Montana
|15
|OPINION: U.S. election holds lessons for us
|18 hr
|Northern fence
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC