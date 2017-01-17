Trudeau asks mayors to do their part ...

Trudeau asks mayors to do their part to maintain open trade border with U.S.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is urging the mayors of Canada's biggest cities to keep close ties with their American counterparts to maintain an open border with the United States. Trudeau says the relationships Canadian mayors have with mayors across the U.S. will be vital to ensuring an open dialogue and trade relationship between the two countries.

