Trudeau aims to connect with Canadian...

Trudeau aims to connect with Canadians in coffee shops, church basements

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Truro Daily News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is ringing in the new year with a determined effort to re-establish his connection with grassroots Canadians after closing out 2016 amid accusations of kowtowing to wealthy donors at elite Liberal fundraisers. Trudeau is planning to embark on a campaign-style tour, talking to average folks at coffee shops and church basements across the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Truro Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chong cruises to victory (Oct '08) 11 hr StopKevinOLeary 17
News 2017 RBC Top 25 Canadian Immigrant Awards open ... Thu Double jeopardy 1
News Conservative MP Lisa Raitt sets sights on leade... Thu Raitt launched we... 1
News Toronto area housing market caps $83-billion ye... Thu Loads of Tax cash 1
News Oakville Beaver launches bold new Metroland loo... Wed nice pict 1
News Minimum wage neither hand up nor handout Wed David or David is... 4
News Pilot facing impaired charges 'the worst I have... Jan 4 Scare Canada 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,876 • Total comments across all topics: 277,668,100

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC