Toronto mayor wants all hands on deck...

Toronto mayor wants all hands on deck to tackle the opioid crisis

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Weyburn Review

Fentanyl pills are shown in an undated file photo. The fentanyl-fuelled opioid crisis that has wreaked havoc in British Columbia is moving east, and the mayor of Toronto hopes a united and rapid response will help save lives in Canada's most populous city.THE CANADIAN PRESS/ AP-Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office via AP Fentanyl pills are shown in an undated file photo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weyburn Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Conservative Party's fortunes hinge on immigrat... 2 hr help on way 3
News Canadian Taxpayersa Federation releases New Yea... 2 hr Walter 4
News Snowfall warning, special weather statements is... Sat Moose head 4 Timmys 1
News Mexico's drug war: Rosarito Beach regulars won'... (Mar '09) Sat Rosarito chick 39
News Canadians reported safe after Florida airport s... Sat Northern wall 3
News Trudeau aims to connect with Canadians in coffe... Fri woolybacks vs sco... 1
News Read This Before You Follow Through On Those Pl... Fri berklee 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,349 • Total comments across all topics: 277,741,915

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC