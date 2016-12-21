Top North America Container Traffic T...

Top North America Container Traffic Turns Positive For The Year

Initial December Class I rail container traffic numbers suggest strong TEU performance to close out the year; fourth quarter earnings reports may be buoyed by strong intermodal results. Growth in the Top North America twenty-foot equivalent container unit, TEU traffic increased from 2013 through 2015.



