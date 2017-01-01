Thousands take the plunge in polar be...

Thousands take the plunge in polar bear swims across Canada

18 hrs ago

Kelsey Plett, left, and his wife Jill Plett celebrate their first wedding anniversary leaping into a frozen pond during the annual Polar Bear Dip in Calgary, Jan. 1, 2017. Over 70 people braved the elements to take part while temperatures dipped below -13C with a -21C windchill.

