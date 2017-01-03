Special Olympics generated $5.4 milli...

Special Olympics generated $5.4 million in economic activity

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Telegram

According to the Canadian Sport Tourism Alliance, the Special Olympics Canada 2016 Winter Games hosted by Corner Brook had an economic impact of $5.4 million for Newfoundland and Labrador. Nearly 1,000 athletes and coaches and 1,500 family and friends were in the Corner Brook area for the five days of competition last March.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Snowfall warning, special weather statements is... Sat Moose head 4 Timmys 1
News Mexico's drug war: Rosarito Beach regulars won'... (Mar '09) Sat Rosarito chick 39
News Canadians reported safe after Florida airport s... Sat Northern wall 3
News Trudeau aims to connect with Canadians in coffe... Fri woolybacks vs sco... 1
News Read This Before You Follow Through On Those Pl... Fri berklee 2
News Dissent-and support-grows in Kellie Leitch's ri... Fri sad state of affairs 1
News Conservative Party's fortunes hinge on immigrat... Fri sad state of affairs 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,813 • Total comments across all topics: 277,731,912

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC