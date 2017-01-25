Son of Vader's victims demands action...

Son of Vader's victims demands action from Ottawa on Criminal Code 'zombie laws'

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Truro Daily News

A man whose parents vanished in 2010 took the federal government to task Wednesday for failing to strip the Criminal Code of unconstitutional "zombie laws" like the one that turned Travis Vader's conviction from murder to manslaughter. Bret McCann said he intends to make it his mission to push Ottawa to wipe out the outdated clauses in the hope that some good will come out of the 2010 disappearance of his parents, Lyle and Marie McCann.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Truro Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann... 11 min Go Blue Forever 12
News Workers raise a taller fence along the Mexico-U... 7 hr BuildTheWall 2
News Tax protesters unlikely to win 'nonsensical' ap... Tue legal xpert a fool 2
News Grande Prairie 'tax protesters' sentenced for t... Tue tax was 2 end wit... 2
News Alberta couple that used 'natural person' tax-e... Tue appealed 2 Fed Court 2
News U.S. city defends plan to draw water from Great... Tue mite get worse 1
News Trump-friendly lawmaker: Forget NAFTA, let's do... Tue mite be worse 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,983 • Total comments across all topics: 278,261,526

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC