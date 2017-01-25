Son of Vader's victims demands action from Ottawa on Criminal Code 'zombie laws'
A man whose parents vanished in 2010 took the federal government to task Wednesday for failing to strip the Criminal Code of unconstitutional "zombie laws" like the one that turned Travis Vader's conviction from murder to manslaughter. Bret McCann said he intends to make it his mission to push Ottawa to wipe out the outdated clauses in the hope that some good will come out of the 2010 disappearance of his parents, Lyle and Marie McCann.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Truro Daily News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann...
|11 min
|Go Blue Forever
|12
|Workers raise a taller fence along the Mexico-U...
|7 hr
|BuildTheWall
|2
|Tax protesters unlikely to win 'nonsensical' ap...
|Tue
|legal xpert a fool
|2
|Grande Prairie 'tax protesters' sentenced for t...
|Tue
|tax was 2 end wit...
|2
|Alberta couple that used 'natural person' tax-e...
|Tue
|appealed 2 Fed Court
|2
|U.S. city defends plan to draw water from Great...
|Tue
|mite get worse
|1
|Trump-friendly lawmaker: Forget NAFTA, let's do...
|Tue
|mite be worse
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC