Some hearings by the Canadian Judicial Council into the conduct of judges

A Canadian Judicial Council inquiry committee has recommended federal Justice Robin Camp be removed from the bench after making inappropriate remarks when he was a provincial court judge presiding over a sex assault trial in Calgary. Lawyers for Camp have responded by saying removing him from the bench should be a last resort.

Chicago, IL

