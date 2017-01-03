Six stories in the news today, Jan. 6
Justin Trudeau is ringing in the new year with a determined effort to re-establish his connection with grassroots Canadians after closing out 2016 amid accusations of kowtowing to wealthy donors at elite Liberal fundraisers. The prime minister is planning to embark on a campaign-style tour, talking to average folks at coffee shops and church basements across Canada.
Discussions
|Canadians reported safe after Florida airport s...
|2 hr
|GetYOUangry
|2
|Trudeau aims to connect with Canadians in coffe...
|3 hr
|woolybacks vs sco...
|1
|Read This Before You Follow Through On Those Pl...
|3 hr
|berklee
|2
|Dissent-and support-grows in Kellie Leitch's ri...
|4 hr
|sad state of affairs
|1
|Conservative Party's fortunes hinge on immigrat...
|4 hr
|sad state of affairs
|1
|Chong cruises to victory (Oct '08)
|4 hr
|more air traffic ...
|19
|Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ...
|4 hr
|PILASTER the NEW ...
|1
