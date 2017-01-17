Six stories in the news today, Jan. 20
DONALD TRUMP SET TO MOVE INTO OVAL OFFICE Donald Trump takes the oath of office today to become the 45th President of the United States. His adviser, Kellyanne Conway, says Trump will present himself as a "man of action who wants to unify the country" in his inaugural address.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trudeau urges mayors to keep close ties with Am...
|1 hr
|Ben
|1
|Conservative leadership candidates square off a...
|4 hr
|doomedtrump
|3
|Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit...
|6 hr
|Dee Dee Dee
|1
|Drop a puck, become a Canuck -- new citizens to...
|7 hr
|Melting Pot eh
|1
|Cubans sold everything to reach U.S., now hundr...
|10 hr
|Tony Montana
|15
|OPINION: U.S. election holds lessons for us
|15 hr
|Northern fence
|4
|Jay Baruchel's 'Man Seeking Woman' goes in new ...
|17 hr
|Erin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC