Six stories in the news today, Jan. 17

15 hrs ago

Kirk Wilson, a Toronto bouncer described as a "gentle giant," has been identified as one of five people who died when a gunman opened fire in a crowded beachfront nightclub in Mexico early Monday. Local authorities initially said two Canadians were among the dead but Global Affairs Canada later confirmed Wilson as the lone Canadian fatality.

Chicago, IL

