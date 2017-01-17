'Sisters of the north' join massive W...

'Sisters of the north' join massive Women's March in D.C.

Hundreds of Canadian women, many of them wearing pink knit hats or carrying signs emblazoned with the maple leaf and the slogan "sisters of the north", filled the sidewalks of Washington, D.C. Saturday morning as they made their way to a massive rally for women's rights. Residents came out onto their porches to shout words of encouragement and snap photos of the crowd.

Chicago, IL

