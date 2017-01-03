Shelter beds fill following cold snap

As a cold front closes in on the Okanagan those less fortunate are having to hard time finding a place to keep warm overnight. Mike Morrison with the Gospel Mission said the shelter has 100 beds for both men and women; however last night mats had to be put on the floor to accommodate more people.

Chicago, IL

