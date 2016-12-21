'Severely impaired' pilot found passed out drunk in cockpit, police say
A Sunwing Airlines pilot faces charges after his co-pilot found him slumped over drunk in the cockpit of a plane early Saturday morning as the flight crew prepared to take nearly 100 passengers from Calgary to Cancun, Mexico, Canadian authorities said. Gate crew members working at Calgary International Airport sounded the alarm just before 7 a.m. after they noticed the pilot, identified as Miroslav Gronych, 37, acting strangely before he was scheduled to fly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BC Views: Here's to a year of working forests
|3 hr
|Yogi
|1
|Five stories in the news today, Jan. 3
|4 hr
|Fed Up Yet eh
|1
|'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women...
|8 hr
|24or6to4
|3
|Trudeau holidays in another country as Canada b...
|Mon
|Nick
|1
|Happy New Year from the Prime Minister
|Sun
|Leaf
|1
|Canada's Conservatives blast Liberals' silence ...
|Dec 31
|Dont drink and drive
|1
|Calgary police arrest pilot accused of being im...
|Dec 31
|Dont drink and drive
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC