Scuttled Ford Plant Has Mexico Fearing More under Trump
Ford Motor Company's cancellation of plans to build a $1.6 billion auto manufacturing plant in San Luis Potosi has sounded alarms throughout Mexico. Even as the country is being rocked by rowdy nationwide protests against a Jan. 1 gasoline price hike, the Ford news led the front pages of Mexico's most influential newspapers on Wednesday, and they tied the development directly to President-elect Donald Trump.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minimum wage neither hand up nor handout
|5 hr
|The Dominant Post...
|3
|Pilot facing impaired charges 'the worst I have...
|8 hr
|Scare Canada
|1
|Canada: Environmentalists puzzled by large numb...
|19 hr
|Mom
|1
|BC Views: Here's to a year of working forests
|Tue
|Yogi
|1
|Five stories in the news today, Jan. 3
|Tue
|Fed Up Yet eh
|1
|'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women...
|Tue
|24or6to4
|3
|Trudeau holidays in another country as Canada b...
|Jan 2
|Nick
|1
