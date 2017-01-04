Scuttled Ford Plant Has Mexico Fearin...

Scuttled Ford Plant Has Mexico Fearing More under Trump

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: News Max

Ford Motor Company's cancellation of plans to build a $1.6 billion auto manufacturing plant in San Luis Potosi has sounded alarms throughout Mexico. Even as the country is being rocked by rowdy nationwide protests against a Jan. 1 gasoline price hike, the Ford news led the front pages of Mexico's most influential newspapers on Wednesday, and they tied the development directly to President-elect Donald Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Minimum wage neither hand up nor handout 5 hr The Dominant Post... 3
News Pilot facing impaired charges 'the worst I have... 8 hr Scare Canada 1
News Canada: Environmentalists puzzled by large numb... 19 hr Mom 1
News BC Views: Here's to a year of working forests Tue Yogi 1
News Five stories in the news today, Jan. 3 Tue Fed Up Yet eh 1
News 'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women... Tue 24or6to4 3
News Trudeau holidays in another country as Canada b... Jan 2 Nick 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. North Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,644 • Total comments across all topics: 277,604,395

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC