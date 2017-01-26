Royal Canadian Navy officer based in ...

Royal Canadian Navy officer based in Kingston charged with sexual assault

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Ottawa Citizen

The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service has charged a regular force member based in Kingston with one count of sexual assault and one count of criminal harassment under the Criminal Code of Canada . The sexual assault charge relates to an alleged sexual assault against a civilian in Saskatchewan in May 2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ottawa Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News On cross-country tour, Trudeau hears growing an... 35 min Billy Hill - Hill... 4
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate 5 hr Cadaverously old ... 4
News Vacationing in Canada's backyard (Jun '16) 5 hr Cadaverously old ... 2
News Packed house at prime minister's forum in Winnipeg 5 hr Will Nott - Conse... 3
News Fear and rage on US-Mexico border 14 hr Wildchild 1
News Trudeau navigates perils of energy, climate, Tr... Fri Pip in Edmonton 2
News A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann... Fri gwww 64
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,035 • Total comments across all topics: 278,332,843

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC