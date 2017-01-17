Researchers to look at ways of mitigating impact of Arctic oil spills
Ottawa and the Manitoba government have announced $4 million in funding for a large-scale research project aimed at helping Canadian companies and agencies be better prepared to mitigate the environmental impact of Arctic oil spills. The Genice project will use incorporate microbial genomics in dealing with the issue of increasing traffic in Canada's northern waterways and the risk that comes with shipping and oil exploration.
