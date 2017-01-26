Report to offer 'ideas' for stemming crisis in Canada's media sector: author
Canada's news industry finds itself at a mission-critical crossroads, and needs a helping hand if it is to resume its role as a guardian of democracy, says the author of a major study coming Thursday that is expected to offer a road map of sorts. The Public Policy Forum study, funded in part by the federal Heritage Department, explores the dramatic decline in the newspaper industry over the past two decades, and how massive layoffs and revenue declines in the professional news business are affecting democracy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann...
|1 hr
|In Teh Know
|37
|Ontario, Canada Pilot Found Guilty On Two Misco...
|3 hr
|OPP neutral eh
|1
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|3 hr
|GOP
|1
|Trudeau navigates perils of energy, climate, Tr...
|3 hr
|GOP
|1
|Voting for Conservative leader: What would Step...
|3 hr
|Who really cares
|1
|Inuit artist Annie Pootoogook's work revealed t...
|5 hr
|connections
|1
|Manitoulin's most renowned daughter, artist Dap...
|5 hr
|RIP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC