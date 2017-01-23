Rain, wind gusts, freezing rain make ...

Rain, wind gusts, freezing rain make messy mix in Maritimes; moving into N.L.

Tens of thousands of Maritimers lost power early today as a messy and blustery mix of freezing rain, ice pellets and strong winds moved through the region. New Brunswick Power reported more than 91,000 customers had lost power as of 6 a.m. local time, while 12,000 customers in Nova Scotia were also without electricity.

