Questions remain about top military officer's removal as...

As the mystery continues around the removal of Vice-Admiral Mark Norman from his job as second-in-command of the Canadian Forces, analysts and military insiders say a permanent replacement for the key position needs to be soon found. But Canada's top soldier is confident that Vice-Admiral Ron Lloyd, who is now leading both the Royal Canadian Navy and acting as vice chief of the defence staff in the wake of Norman's removal, can handle both jobs.

