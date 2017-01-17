Quebec's Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois says h...

Quebec's Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois says he's ready for 'political action'

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The News

Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois poses for a photograph at his home in Montreal, Thursday, January 5, 2017. A common refrain right now in Quebec politics is how the province is full of so-called political orphans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A 'Shark Tank' celebrity hopes to emulate Trump... 3 hr Vote 4 Charlie An... 2
News Trump looms large as Canada, allies finalize pl... 3 hr Vote 4 Charlie An... 1
News Angus moves into second phase of possible NDP l... 3 hr Vote 4 Charlie 1
News One dead, two presumed dead after going through... 8 hr not just Arctic 1
News Luxury homes sales surge in the GTA: Sotheby's 9 hr like 1
News Homeowners ill-informed about flood compensatio... 9 hr like FOI 1
News Thousands across Canada rally in support of Was... 9 hr WOMEN like the Fo... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,028 • Total comments across all topics: 278,155,831

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC