The murder Sunday night of six Muslim worshippers at a mosque in Ste-Foy, Que., has increased the odds MPs will ask for a study of the problem of Islamophobia in Canada. The parliamentary resolution that could set that study in motion will not be debated for another month and while many Liberal and NDP MPs appear ready to support such a resolution, some Conservative MPs remain hesitant and one - leadership hopeful Kellie Leitch - is opposed to the idea.

