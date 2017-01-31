Quebec mosque attack increases odds MPs will take on the study of Islamophobia, religious hate cr...
The murder Sunday night of six Muslim worshippers at a mosque in Ste-Foy, Que., has increased the odds MPs will ask for a study of the problem of Islamophobia in Canada. The parliamentary resolution that could set that study in motion will not be debated for another month and while many Liberal and NDP MPs appear ready to support such a resolution, some Conservative MPs remain hesitant and one - leadership hopeful Kellie Leitch - is opposed to the idea.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man who beheaded Greyhound bus passenger seekin...
|52 min
|values eh
|1
|5 dead in Mosque shooting in Canada, center's l...
|2 hr
|extreme vetting
|5
|'It's wrong on all levels': Canadians affected ...
|5 hr
|we will see
|1
|Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit...
|6 hr
|Yidfellas v USA
|3
|'Ovation worm': Bizarre new Burgess Shale speci...
|9 hr
|Peter Ross
|7
|'We're in a fragile situation': Manitoba commun...
|10 hr
|Brian in Costa Rica
|1
|On cross-country tour, Trudeau hears growing an...
|13 hr
|The Macadamia Nut
|16
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC