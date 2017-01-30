Quebec City, Ottawa and Halifax among...

Quebec City, Ottawa and Halifax among centres with vigils for mosque shooting victims

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke at a vigil in Quebec City on Monday for those killed and injured in a shooting in one of the city's mosques. He told the crowd that Canada stands with the Muslim community and will protect their right to gather together and pray.

